Talks between Iran’s Eslami, IAEA’s Grossi was constructive: MP

TEHRAN — A member of the Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Committee says the dialogue between Iran’s nuclear chief Mohammad Eslami and Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) was constructive.

Eslami, chief of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), attended a meeting of the parliamentary committee on Tuesday and presented a report on the recent visit of Grossi to Tehran.

MP Ebrahim Azizi, in an interview with the Mehr news agency, highlighted the details of the Tuesday meeting with Eslami, saying, “The head of the Atomic Energy Organization attended the meeting and reported on Rafael Grossi's recent visit to Iran. Mohammad Eslami presented a report on the issues raised between the Iranian officials and the director-general of the Agency (IAEA), which indicated that the issues raised by Iranian officials were quite serious and stemmed from the revolutionary thinking of the administration.”

While in Tehran, Grossi held talks on November 23 with Eslami and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian.

Tn the meetings with Grossi the Iranian officials underscored that the IAEA should refrain from political behaviors and approaches, the MP quoted Eslami as saying.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the parliamentarian noted, “We emphasize that the Agency should exercise its technical and professional supervision and should not seek politicization. This issue has been one of the important issues and emphases raised by the officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and they considered it necessary to reiterate this issue to the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency.”

Azizi said that in their recent meeting with Grossi, the Iranian officials stressed that the UN nuclear body should not be under the influence of hegemonic regimes and it should perform its professional duties in accordance with law.

The MP went on to say that the AEOI chief had also urged Grossi to adhere to the talks and agreements he had with Iran and when he left Tehran.

According to Azizi, Eslami also reminded that the AEOI is obliged to implement the parliamentary ratification on accelerating nuclear activities in response to sanctions on Iran.

“Grossi has said he does not expect Iran to ignore its own laws. Finally, Eslami described his talks with the Director-General of the Agency as very good and constructive,” the parliamentarian concluded.

