Border trade with Afghanistan back on normal track

TEHRAN – Iran and Afghanistan resumed trade at the Milak border crossing on Thursday after conflicts at the border halted operations for a day, said Rouhollah Latifi, the spokesman for the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration.

"Yesterday afternoon, some conflicts in a limited area around the Milak border crossing stopped the border trade at the area. But with the normalization of the situation, the border gate resumed its activities since this morning (Thursday)," the IRICA spokesman told the press.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh has said the shootings between Iranian border guards and the Taliban forces occurred due to a border dispute between the residents, and it's now ended.

EF/MG