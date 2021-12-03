Taliban Foreign Ministry stresses border problems with Iran will not occur again

TEHRAN— A spokesman for the Taliban Foreign Ministry has said after the incident with the Iranian border guards in Nimroz province of Afghanistan that the incident was managed and the Taliban officials are trying to prevent such incidents in the future.

According to IRNA, "Abdul Qahhar Balkhi" tweeted on Thursday that the border problems with Iran in the Kang District in Nimroz province ended with the intervention of border officials and "we try to prevent such an incident in the future."

Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesman for the Taliban government, tweeted that the incident in Nimroz province was based on a misunderstanding and that the situation was controlled by mutual understanding, and that Taliban officials had issued the necessary orders to prevent such incidents in the future.

Afghan media reported Wednesday night that clashes broke out between the Taliban and Iranian border guards in Nimroz province.

Saeed Khatibzadeh, spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on late Wednesday that regarding the news of the clashes in the border area of the southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchestan in Iran and Nimroz province of Afghanistan, the disputes between dwellers of certain border areas led to armed clashes in Sistan region, and was resolved and managed by the border guard forces and ended at night.

The official stressed that the shooting took place on Wednesday evening following a dispute among border region dwellers, but the border guards from both sides managed to contain and control it in a peaceful manner.

The clashes erupted among a small group of farmers on a trivial issue in the town of Hirmand in the southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchestan which is neighboring Afghanistan.

