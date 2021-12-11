Good news on nullifying sanctions to be announced soon

TEHRAN — The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told IRIB News on Saturday that good news about neutralizing sanctions would be announced in the coming days.

The spokesman noted that these openings have taken place in some monetary and financial fields with some neighboring countries, and some openings are being pursued in the coming days.

Khatibzadeh added, “Over the last hundred days, from the beginning of President Raisi’s administration, we have practically expanded our economic relations with Tajikistan to 2.5 to 3 times more than before.”

With regards to Turkmenistan, Iran was also able to remove the obstacles to trade exchanges in the recent visit of President Raisi to Turkmenistan, he added.

The diplomat said Iran has 15 neighbors and the president will soon visit each one of them.

“The president's visit to each of these countries is planned and soon some of the leaders of these countries, including Turkey, will come to Tehran,” he added.

He further stated that the Foreign Ministry has started a new mission as 20-year roadmaps and documents with neighboring countries.

“The 20-year roadmap with Russia is almost finalized,” he added.

The spokesman indicated that Iran plans to sign such plans with neighboring countries just like the 25-year roadmap it has done with China.

