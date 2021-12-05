Iran, UN hold talks on Afghanistan

TEHRAN – Secretary of Iran's Strategic Council on Foreign Relations Abbas Araghchi met on Sunday with Mette Knudsen, the deputy special representative for Afghanistan in the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA).

The two sides discussed the current situation in Afghanistan, including security concerns, terrorism by ISIS, and the future of governance in the country.

Araghchi said that Iran was supporting a regional approach to settle issues in Afghanistan, forming an all-inclusive government in Kabul, ensuring the security of the country and its borders with Iran, IRNA reported.

The veteran politician also said Iran attaches special importance to the situation in Afghanistan to the extent that the Iranian president has appointed a special representative for the country.

He also blamed the United States for the current situation in Afghanistan and said that the U.S. presence in West Asia had no result for the region except chaos.

Knudsen praised Iran for its role in Afghanistan and receiving Afghan refugees. She highlighted the need for an exchange of views between the UN and Iran on Afghanistan.

She also emphasized the necessity of serious consideration of basic problems in Afghanistan, given that the winter is coming.