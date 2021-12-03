FM, Borrell hold talks on Vienna

TEHRAN— Speaking to EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Friday morning, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said that Iran aims to end the sanctions violating the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Josep Borrell, EU foreign policy chief and coordinator of the Vienna talks, spoke by telephone with Iran’s top diplomat about the current negotiation process in Vienna.

Borrell called the event important, as all negotiating delegations from Germany, China, Russia, France, Britain, and especially Iran, are now working hard to reach an agreement in Vienna.

He added, “I have emphasized to Mora to work constructively and actively with the senior Iranian negotiator and all delegations to reach an agreement,” according to the statement published on the Iranian foreign ministry website.

He also called for the flexibility of all parties in the continuation of the talks.

Borrell expressed satisfaction with the start of negotiations and expressed his colleagues' readiness in the European Union to help resolve the issue.

Amir Abdollahian, while thanking the efforts of the EU foreign policy chief and his colleagues, described the negotiation process as good but slow overall.

He added, “The Iranian delegation is actively present at the negotiating table with good intentions, necessary authorities and achievable and forward-looking initiatives.”

Amir Abdollahian stressed that the goal of Iran’s participation in any negotiation is to completely end the sanctions that violate the JCPOA.

Emphasizing the commitment of Iran to technical cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Iran’s top diplomat added, “In addition to talks and meetings Bagheri has held, Iranian experts in the form of the sanctions working group and the nuclear working group are holding technical and specialized talks with P4+1.”

Referring to some of the issues raised in the recent talks, Amir Abdollahian said that despite the unilateral withdrawal of the JCPOA deal by the U.S. and the inaction of the three European countries, Iran is present in the Vienna talks with “good faith.”

“Our team has clear, tangible and practical plans and initiatives at every stage. The West must also take its real initiative in ending the sanctions and put an end to the repetition of previous slogans that violate the rights and interests of the Iranian people,” he added.

Amir Abdollahian also noted that Iran believes that a good agreement is available, but it requires a change in the approach of some parties from the language of threat to the language of cooperation, mutual respect and results.

In conclusion, Borrell and Amir Abdollahian praised the current atmosphere in the Vienna talks.

