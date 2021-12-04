Vintage Volkswagens stage rally in support of responsible tourism

TEHRAN – On Thursday, a total of 24 vintage Volkswagens from across Iran started to join a car rally towards Kashan in support of responsible tourism during the COVID era.

Attendees drove Volkswagen Transporters from their native provinces of Bushehr, Khorasan Razavi, Isfahan, Yazd, Kerman, Alborz, and Tehran, CHTN reported on Saturday.

The voyagers came together on Friday in Kashan during the event, which was organized by the Touring & Automobile Club of the Islamic Republic of Iran (TACI).

Many travelers opt to pass Kashan on their journeys between Tehran, Isfahan, Shiraz, and Yazd, because this delightful oasis city on the edge of the Dasht-e Kavir, is one of Iran’s most alluring destinations. Kashan not only boasts a cluster of architectural wonders, an atmospheric-covered bazaar, and a UNESCO-recognized garden, but it also offers some of central Iran’s best traditional hotels.

The term “responsible tourism” is used by the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts as a “workable solution” for holidaymakers to get assured of safe traveling during the pandemic.

Iran is home to thousands of remarkable classic and vintage vehicles. for instance, roaming Iran classic car museum, visitors find a collection of the best classic and unique automobiles, some of which are single even in the world.

Touring & Automobile Club of the Islamic Republic of Iran is an institution affiliated with the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts. Its tasks include facilitating the travel of owners of vehicles abroad or foreign tourists who are traveling to Iran by their own vehicles. The institution also helps develop tourism through establishing tourism information offices at home and abroad, as well as developing infrastructures and tourism services.

AFM