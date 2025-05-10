Intl. bloggers invited to visit Isfahan

TEHRAN—A number of international social media influencers and bloggers have been invited to visit Isfahan, said the provincial tourism chief on Saturday.

Amir Karamzadeh added that the main reason behind this invitation is to introduce Isfahan tourism potentials and fight against anti-Iran sentiments known as Iranophobia, CHTN reported.

“Given the policies of Isfahan Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Department, we annually invite domestic and international prominent influencers and bloggers to familiarize them with the provincial tourism potentials. “

He also said that last year, after hosting 100 tour operators in Isfahan, 33 influencers from Iraq, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, India and Pakistan travelled to Isfahan.

Presence of prominent virtual figures is effective in reducing the Western propaganda against Iran, he said. It can also boost tourism prosperity across the province, he added.

The impacts of Iranophobia, largely fueled by Western media propaganda, create significant barriers for potential visitors. Reports that misrepresent the country contribute to misconceptions, deterring travelers who might otherwise be drawn to Iran's rich history and artistic heritage. As a result, many perceive Iran as an unsafe or unknown destination, further complicating the country’s tourism ambitions.

Experts contend that Iran possesses immense potential for growth in its tourism sector. They advocate for adopting comprehensive strategies to combat the negative perceptions propagated by U.S.-led media narratives. By promoting a positive image of Iran and fostering a greater understanding of its culture and attractions, the country can begin to dispel myths and attract more visitors.

In conjunction with addressing media challenges, easing stringent travel regulations will also be essential in revitalizing the tourism industry. If Iran can successfully navigate the twin pressures of managing international perceptions and reforming its travel policies, the prospects for a booming tourism sector could become a reality, ushering in a new era of cultural exchange and economic growth.

KD