Varf Chal: Larijan people celebrate ‘snow storing’ ceremony

TEHRAN--People in a village near Larijan, the northern city of Amol, Mazandaran province, marked a 600-year-old ceremony called “Varf Chal”, which literally means “snow storing”, with the aim of overcoming the drought.

During the event, no man is allowed to stay in the village. They leave the place to go to Varf Chal to carry pieces of frozen snow left from winter, and put them in a 10-meter-deep pit as they believe the snow could provide fresh water for animals and thirsty passersby after being melted in summer. Women run the village affairs on that day.

Then, they sit around a long tablecloth that extends along the edge of the pit, celebrate and eat the traditional foods they brought with them.

“Varf Chal” ceremony was registered on intangible heritage list 10 years ago.

Mazandaran people have numerous traditional customs, many of which have been forgotten over the time.

Various tribes and ethnic groups who live in different parts of Iran are just like colors, which make a great painting. Iran is home to about 20 ethnic groups who live in different regions of the country.

KD

