Iran to boost South Pars daily gas output by up to 15 mcm this winter

TEHRAN – Iran plans to increase daily gas production from the South Pars Gas Complex by 10 to 15 million cubic meters (mcm) this winter as part of an early overhaul strategy to prepare for rising seasonal demand, the company’s head said on Saturday.

Gholamabbas Hosseini, head of the South Pars Gas Complex, said the early launch of major refinery maintenance work was aimed at ensuring uninterrupted gas supplies during the cold season. The complex currently supplies about 73 percent of the country’s gas needs, with an output of nearly 600 million cubic meters of sweet gas per day.

Speaking on the sidelines of the 29th Iran International Oil, Gas, Refining and Petrochemical Exhibition, Hosseini noted that South Pars also supplies feedstock to the Persian Gulf Star Refinery and plays a critical role in the country’s foreign currency earnings through the export of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

He emphasized the importance of domestic manufacturing in the gas sector, pointing to investment opportunities presented at the exhibition, particularly in the production of first-use equipment such as rotors, compressors, and turbines. These opportunities align with the country’s current focus on “Investment for Production,” he said.

Commenting on last winter’s challenges, Hosseini said household gas consumption in November 2024 nearly matched February 2025 levels due to an early and prolonged cold spell. He added that despite delayed maintenance last year, all repairs were completed by November 10, 2024, allowing the complex to meet demand during the winter peak.

