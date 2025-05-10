Midwives cornerstone of health care system: WHO rep

TEHRAN – World Health Organization (WHO) Representative Syed Jaffar Hussain has highlighted midwives’ commitment to providing compassionate and skillful care as a cornerstone of the health care system.

Their unwavering dedication and invaluable contributions to maternal and newborn health ensure safe deliveries and promote the well-being of mothers and infants across the country, Hussain noted.

The official made the remarks on the occasion of International Midwifery Day, held this year on 6 May under the theme Midwives: critical in every crisis.

The celebration built on the momentum of World Health Day 2025 and its theme, Healthy beginnings, hopeful futures, calling for greater recognition and investment in midwives, essential figures who make healthy beginnings possible, the WHO website announced in a press release on May 8.

The event was attended by Iranian midwives working in different fields, including health service delivery, as health care providers, managers, and academic members.

The commemoration began with a series of speeches by prominent figures, including Deputy Minister for Public Health Alireza Raeisi, Deputy Minister for Curative Affairs Sajad-Razavi, and the Director General for Hospital Management and Clinical Excellence, Alireza Askari.

Addressing the event, Hussain elaborated on the diverse roles of midwives as gatekeepers at primary health care facilities, known as moraghebe-salamat, and as integral members of family practice teams, highlighting that midwifery is a calling that requires immense courage, empathy, and expertise.

He also acknowledged the tireless efforts of midwives in the face of challenges, their ability to offer comfort and support, and their role in empowering women.

The official went on to commend the commitment of policy-makers to harnessing the power of midwives in protecting the health of everyone.

Laureate midwives working in different provinces and universities of medical sciences received appreciation notes during the ceremony, which served as a powerful reminder of the critical role midwives play in the health care system and the need for continued support and investment in their profession.

UNFPA lauds Iran’s efforts in reducing maternal mortality

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) representative in Iran has commended the country’s health system measures in lowering the mortality rate by 63 percent, from 43 deaths per 1000 live births in 2000 to 16 deaths in 2023.

“For sure, this great achievement is mainly due to Iran’s primary health care network, incorporating prenatal and postnatal care into its systems as well as services offered by nurse aides, health experts, and midwives,” IRNA quoted Ayna Seyitliyeva as saying.

The official made the remarks on Tuesday on the occasion of the International Day of Midwife, which is observed annually on May 5.

Midwives play a vital role in realizing women’s access to quality health services as a human right. They play a key role in promoting maternal and newborn well-being and contribute to the substantial reduction in deaths from preventable causes during pregnancy and postpartum, Seyitliyeva noted.

“Despite progress made, the situation remains critical in some regions due to inequalities where women are twice or even more in danger of losing their lives because of complications from pregnancy and childbirth. The same thing applies to Iran, as the highest mortality rate is observed in less developed regions in provinces like Sistan-Baluchestan,” she added.

Highlighting that inadequate care accounts for half of maternal deaths, Seyitliyeva said UNPDA will continue to support Iran in implementing policies aimed at improving maternal health, obstetric services and reducing maternal mortality.

