Iran, Kyrgyzstan ink MOU to establish joint trade committee

TEHRAN – Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) and Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Kyrgyz Republic (ICC KR) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for establishing a joint trade committee between the two countries.

The MOU was signed on the sideline of a webinar held on the occasion of Kyrgyzstan’s economy day on Tuesday, the portal of the ICCIMA reported.

As reported, the webinar was attended by the ICCIMA Head Gholam-Hossein Shafeie, the Vice President of the ICC KR Roman Qasimov, and the ICCIMA Deputy Head Mohammadreza Karbasi, as well as the ambassadors and businessmen of the two countries.

Speaking in this webinar, Shafeie said he was pleased that after many years the two countries signed a memorandum of understanding to form a joint trade committee.

“The presence of the ambassadors of the two countries in this meeting shows the support of the two sides’ governments for their private sectors and the efforts of high-ranking officials of the two countries to remove existing obstacles and to draw the foundations of relations based on solid and reliable principles,” he said.

“The formation of the joint trade committee, as well as the holding of such meetings, can have constructive effects, such as identifying trade opportunities and improving the level of trade and economic relations between the two countries,” Shafeie added.

Elsewhere in the meeting, ICCIMA Deputy Head Mohammadreza Karbasi underlined the importance of signing the memorandum, saying: "Apart from membership in ECO, Eurasian Union, and Shanghai Cooperation Organization, which can be an advantage for the development of economic cooperation between the two countries in various fields, there are extensive bilateral capacities in various sectors of trade, services, and engineering and Iranian businessmen are increasingly interested in cooperating with Kyrgyzstan.”

Roman Qasimov for his part mentioned Kyrgyzstan’s membership in various international treaties including the World Trade Organization, and said: “This opens up new opportunities for traders to export more than 6,000 items to Kyrgyzstan; Kyrgyzstan's membership in Eurasian Union also has made the country a good transit hub in the way of North and South Asia.”

Photo: ICCIMA Head Gholam-Hossein Shafeie (c), Kyrgyzstan Ambassador to Tehran Turdakun Sydykov (L) and ICCIMA Deputy Head Mohammadreza Karbasi signing MOU documents in Tehran