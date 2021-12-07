Yemeni army targets Saudi Aramco, defense ministry

TEHRAN - The spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces has revealed details of a large-scale operation in retaliation for the Saudi bombing campaign on Yemen, saying it attacked Saudi Arabia’s Defense Ministry and Aramco facilities among other targets.

In a series of tweets on Wednesday, Brigadier General Yahya Saree said the Yemeni raids – codenamed December 7th Operation – targeted military sites situated in Riyadh, Jeddah, Taif, Jizan, Najran, and Asir.

He explained that six Sammad-3 drones and a number of Zulfiqar missiles targeted Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defense, the King Khalid Airport, and other military targets in the Saudi capital city of Riyadh.

Six Sammad-2 and -3 drones also targeted King Fahd Air Base in Taif and Saudi Aramco facilities in Jeddah, he further said.

According to Saree, five Sammad-1 and -2 drones, as well as eight Qasef 2K drones and a large number of ballistic missiles targeted sensitive and important sites in Abha, Jizan, and Asir.

He stressed that the operation was conducted in response to the crimes of the Saudi-led coalition against the Yemeni people and the continuation of the siege and war.

The Yemeni Armed Forces regularly target positions inside Saudi Arabia in retaliation for the bloody war, which was launched in March 2015 with arms and logistics support from the US and several other Western countries.

The aim was to return to power the former Riyadh-backed regime and crush the Ansarullah movement which has been running state affairs in the absence of an effective government in Yemen.

The offensive has stopped well shy of all of its goals, despite killing tens of thousands of Yemeni civilians and turning the entirety of Yemen into the scene of the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

Yemeni forces have pledged to continue their retaliatory attacks on Saudi targets until the devastating war and crippling all-out siege on their country come to an end.

