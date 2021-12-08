Iran, Indonesia hold human rights talks

TEHRAN - The seventh round of human rights talks between Iran and Indonesia hosted by the Islamic Republic was held virtually on Tuesday.

The Iranian delegation was chaired by Ms. Sharifi Sadr, Director General the Human Rights and Women’s Affairs at the Foreign Ministry, and the Indonesian delegation by the Director General of Human Rights Affairs of Indonesia's Foreign Ministry.

The purpose of these talks was to get acquainted with the human rights situation in the two countries, to create a better understanding of the existing realities and to exchange experiences between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Indonesia in the field of human rights, the Iranian foreign ministry said.

The two sides discussed issues and developments regarding human rights in Iran and Indonesia, cooperation in areas of interest within the framework of human rights mechanisms of the United Nations and other international forums, cooperation on the promotion and protection of women's rights, the rights of the disabled and human rights measures adopted during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Iranian side appreciated Indonesia's position to vote against the resolution on the human rights situation in the Islamic Republic of Iran and called for the expansion of assistance and cooperation between the two countries in international organizations.

At the end of the talks, the two sides agreed to continue their annual cooperation and hold the next round of their negotiations on human rights cooperation in 2022 in Jakarta.

