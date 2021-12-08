Intensifying bans will fail to create leverage on Iran amid Vienna talks, Tehran tells U.S.

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh on Tuesday lambasted the U.S. for its fresh sanctions against a number of the Iranian officials and entities over allegations of human rights violations, suggesting that intensifying anti-Iran measures will fail to create leverage over Tehran amid talks in Vienna to lift sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

Khatibzadeh said such a move contravenes the anticipated “seriousness and goodwill” needed to advance the Vienna talks.

The response by the spokesman came shortly after the U.S. Treasury and State Department announced sanctions against a dozen Iranian government officials and organizations over allegations of human rights abuses.

“Even amid Vienna talks, US cannot stop imposing sanctions against Iran,” Khatibzadeh tweeted.

“Washington fails to understand that 'maximum failure' and a diplomatic breakthrough are mutually exclusive. Doubling down on sanctions won't create leverage — and is anything but seriousness and goodwill,” he added.

The new sanctions on Tuesday targeted eight Iranian individuals and four organizations that the U.S. administration claimed without providing any evidence to be involved in the repression of protesters and political activists, Press TV reported.