Export from Golestan province rises 63% in 8 months yr/yr

TEHRAN – The value of exports from Golestan province, in the north of Iran, rose 63 percent during the first eight months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-November 21), as compared to the same period of time in the past year, a provincial official announced.

Ebrahim Hosseini, the director-general of the province’s customs department, said that 263.824 million tons of products worth $110.57 million were exported from the province in the said time span, indicating also 140 percent growth in terms of weight year on year.

He named polystyrene, cheese, iodine, cement, dates and hydrocarbons as the main exported items and Kazakhstan, Iraq, Turkmenistan, Bulgaria and Afghanistan as the major export destinations.

The official also announced that 10.897 million tons of commodities worth over $34 million were imported to the province in the first eight months of this year, indicating 151 percent, and 33 percent growth in value and weight, respectively.

He mentioned textile, gas generator, and diesel generator as the main imported items and Turkey, Turkmenistan, China and Kazakhstan as the major sources of imports.

As announced by the head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), the value of Iran’s non-oil trade rose 40 percent during the first eight months of the current Iranian calendar year, as compared to the same period of time in the past year.

Mehdi Mir-Ashrafi has said that Iran traded over 110.3 million tons of non-oil products worth $63.1 billion with other countries in the mentioned period.

According to the IRICA head, the weight of trade in the mentioned period also grew by 43.5 percent in comparison to the figure for the previous fiscal year.

The official put the eight-month non-oil exports at 83.7 million tons valued at $31.1 billion, with a 42-percent rise in value and 10.5-percent growth in weight.

Mir-Ashrafi noted that petrochemical products accounted for 43 percent of the total value of the exports in the said time span, with 39.8 million tons worth $13.3 billion of the said products being exported to foreign markets.

He said major export destinations of the Iranian non-oil goods were China, Iraq, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Afghanistan.

The official further announced that the Islamic Republic imported 26.5 million tons of non-oil commodities worth $32 billion in the first eight months of the present year, with a 38-percent growth in value and a 21-percent rise in weight year on year.

The United Arab Emirates was the top exporter to Iran in the said period, followed by China, Turkey, Germany, and Switzerland, he stated.

According to the IRICA head, out of the total non-oil goods imported into the country in the first eight months of this year, 20.3 million tons worth $12.4 billion were basic goods, which accounted for 38 percent of the total value of the imports.

MA/MA