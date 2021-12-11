Iranian town to boost medical tourism 

TEHRAN – Local authorities plan to boost medical tourism in Gachsaran town, southwestern Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province, the provincial tourism chief has said.

Infrastructure has been provided in Gachsaran to facilitate the development of health tourism, Majid Safai announced on Saturday.

“There is a strong capacity for the development of the tourism industry, especially health tourism, in the city because of the airport and its fast air access to medical facilities and equipment,” the official explained.

Citing an example, the official reminded of a special hospital dedicated to mothers and children which offeres quality servives to domestic and foreign patients.

During the coronavirus outbreak, 350 foreign tourists received visas to use the medical services provided by the hospital mentioned, he noted.

Many domestic experts believe that medical tourism in Iran is a win-win opportunity both for the country and foreign patients, as they are offered affordable yet quality treatment services and the country gains considerable foreign currency.

Iran is one of the major destinations for health tourism in the region, and patients with 55 different nationalities, mostly from neighboring countries including Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan are seeking to use Iran’s services and facilities in this field.

The Islamic Republic has set its goals to exceed its yearly medical travelers to around 2 million in the Iranian calendar year 1404.

