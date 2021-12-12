How to get an Iranian tourist visa during Covid

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran has announced that travel restrictions to Iran have finally been lifted for all nationalities. Now tourists can request an Iran visa to enter the country.

This decision was made after a significant reduction in the number of fatalities caused by Corona in Iran, thanks to the government's extensive vaccination program.

How can I request an Iran tourist visa?

If you have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, you can email your trip documents to SURFIRAN tours, including a copy of the first page of your passport and one passport photo. This service will cost 20.00 euros which you can pay online.

So, if you are interested in applying for an Iranian visa and discovering the beauties of this country, but don’t know where and how to start, contact the SURFIRAN Visa Department or visit the link below to learn more about the required documents and the administrative procedures.

Apply for an Iran visa online: https://surfiran.com/iran-tourist-visa/

What are the requirements for requesting an Iran tourist visa?

The first and the most crucial document for travelers to provide would be the proof of receiving both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, taken before boarding their flight, as well as evidence of a hotel booking.

Travelers can also provide a PCR test declaring that the result is negative.

The test for people above 12 years old must have been taken up to 96 hours prior to the flight.

It is also mandatory for tourists to fill a self-declaration medical form prior to their entry to Iran. They also have to obtain travel insurance which covers all coronavirus medical expenses.

Lastly, if a traveler's PCR test result proves positive during their stay in the country, they are required to quarantine themselves in designated accommodations until their test results come back negative. The test for travelers older than 12 years old must have been taken up to 96 hours before their flight.

Iran Visa requirements during covid

- a copy of the first page of your passport

- one passport photo

- Proof of being fully vaccinated against COVID-19

- A COVID-19 negative PCR test certificate issued within 96 hours prior to departure

Iran Visa for US, UK, or Canada citizens

US, UK, or Canada citizens can visit Iran—so long as they travel with a tour guide the entire time. If you’re a US, UK, or Canada citizen who’s interested in visiting Iran, in fact, the first trip planning step you should take is choosing a tour company, since only the tour company can request an Iran visa on your behalf.

Once this request is processed, the tour company will receive an “Authorization Code” from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and you’ll be able to mail or visit your nearest Iranian foreign mission (in the US or Canada) it’s the “Iranian Interests Section” of the Pakistan Embassy in Washington, DC) in order to submit your visa application. If you are a UK citizen, it’s the Embassy of Iran in London.

Iran visa requirements for US, UK, or Canada citizens

- a copy of the first page of your passport

- one passport size photo

- a complete tour itinerary (provided by SURFIRAN)

- visa application forms (provided by SURFIRAN)

- a professional resume

- proof of being fully vaccinated against COVID-19

- a negative PCR test certificate issued within 96 hours prior to departure

Where can I get an Iran tourist visa?

If you have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine or proof a PCR test with negative result realized within 96 hours before the trip, you can apply for an Iran tourist visa online.

To get an Iranian visa code, you have to go to the SURFIRAN visa and request a visa authorization code. It takes 3 to 5 days to get your visa approval code.

You can apply for an Iran visa online:

https://surfiran.com/iran-tourist-visa/