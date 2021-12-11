Boosting ties with neighbors is strategic for Iran: president

TEHRAN – Iranian President Ayatollah Seyed Ebrahim Raisi has underlined the need for boosting Iran’s ties with its neighbors, describing such a move as strategic.

Speaking on Saturday in a meeting with the heads of the missions of the Islamic Republic of Iran in neighboring countries, the Iranian president said Tehran views as strategic the notion of strengthening relations with neighboring countries.

“The policy of relations with neighbors is a strategic move for Iran. Domestic production must be activated, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs must play its part in this regard.

Consuls and ambassadors should go among Iranians abroad and not wait for them to go to embassies. Iranians living abroad are our people and they have rights that must be pursued. Committed Iranians who are interested in their ancestral homeland should invest inside Iran instead of investing abroad,” Ayatollah Raisi said, according to the official website of the Iranian presidency.

He added, “The trade affairs of Iranians inside and outside Iran and foreign merchants should be facilitated in order to provide better trade relations.”

Regarding the role of tourism in our country's economic development, Ayatollah Raisi said, “There is a great desire to enter Iran for tourism. If the tourism, digital and maritime economy is provided, it will create jobs.”

The president noted, “Until today, about 100 days after the 13th government, I have had 100 contacts with the heads of foreign countries and delegations, who, without exception, all wanted to contact Iran, and none of them were satisfied with the status quo of relations between our country and their country. One of the components of power is this communication and interaction with other countries.”

