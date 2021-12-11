Oman’s travel rules simplified for Iranian nationals

TEHRAN – Oman has simplified its travel rules for Iranian nationals who want to stay in the sultanate for up to 14 days.

“Travelers from the Islamic Republic of Iran to Oman do not require a visa for [up to] 14 days of stay,” the Iranian embassy in Muscat announced on Saturday, ILNA reported.

“In addition, those who want to stay for more than 14 days, can apply for a one-month visa at Muscat airport by paying 21 Omani Rials. . . this type of visa can be extended for another month.”

Moreover, negative PCR test or vaccination proof is mandatory for travelers, the report said.

Earlier this year Oman announced it would drop visa fees for visitors from 103 countries, including Iran, New Zealand, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, China, India, and Turkey.

Previously, all tourists entering Oman had to apply for a visa online in advance of their visit, and the visa would be valid for either 10 days, at a cost of about $13, or 30 days for $52.

In 2019, former tourism minister Ali-Asghar Mounesan and his Omani counterpart Ahmed bin Nasser al-Mahrizi met in Muscat, discussing ways to deepen bilateral ties particularly in the arena of health and medical tourism.

