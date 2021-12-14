Iran, P4+1 continue talks in Vienna

TEHRAN – Negotiators from Iran and the P4+1 group of countries have continued negotiations over the past two days with meetings at different levels and in different formats.

On Sunday, for the first time during the seventh round, the third working group meeting was held with the participation of experts from Iran and the P4+1 group comprised of Russia, China, and France, Britain plus Germany.

Earlier, Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia’s envoy to the talks, stated that a third working group on sequencing held a meeting for the first time since the talks resumed in late November.

A constructive trilateral meeting was also held among senior negotiators of Iran, Russia and China, during which the participants discussed how to proceed with the talks, the Iranian foreign ministry said.

Ali Bagheri Kani, deputy foreign minister of Iran who leads the Iranian negotiating team in Vienna, met with his Russian and Chinese counterparts on Sunday. “This afternoon I held a constructive & fruitful meeting with Russian & Chinese chief negotiators,” Bagheri said on Twitter.

He added, “We shared ideas about how to proceed & also coordinated our positions about several issues. We will continue our intensive & serious engagement to reach a good deal.”

Ulyanov also said the trilateral meeting discussed issues related to the ongoing Vienna talks. “The delegations of China, Iran and Russia held another round of trilateral consultations today on issues related to the on-going Vienna Talks on JCPOA,” the Russian diplomat tweeted.

The Iranian foreign ministry said in a statement that “yesterday, a bilateral meeting was held between head of the Iranian negotiating delegation Ali Bagheri and Deputy Secretary General of the European External Action Service Enrique Mora. The top Iranian negotiator and the heads of the three European delegations of the P4+1 (France, Britain and Germany) held another meeting at the Coburg Hotel in Vienna yesterday evening.”

Bagheri Kani met with the chief negotiators of the E3- France, Germany and Britain - at Vienna’s Palais Coburg Hotel on Saturday afternoon as talks continued in the Austrian capital.

The statement concluded that consultations in Vienna will continue on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Bagheri Kani underlined the possibility to make a deal in Vienna. “Some actors persist in their blame game habit, instead of real diplomacy. We proposed our ideas early, & worked constructively & flexibly to narrow gaps; diplomacy is a 2 way street. If there's real will to remedy the culprit's wrongdoing, way for quick good deal will be paved,” he tweeted.

Despite having presented two draft proposals in the Vienna talks, Iran has received no proposals from the other side, the top Iranian negotiator said on Sunday.

During the current round, Iran presented two draft proposals regarding the nuclear and sanctions removal measures that needed to be taken by Washington and Tehran if the 2015 nuclear deal, formally called the JCPOA, is to be revived.

In remarks to Press TV on Sunday, Bagheri Kani pointed out that the Iranian side has not received any constructive initiative or proposal from the opposite side during the ongoing negotiations in the Austrian capital.