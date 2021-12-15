Amir Abdollahian: We have reached a voluntary agreement with IAEA

TEHRAN - Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian announced on Wednesday that Iran has reached an agreement with the IAEA.

“Last night, we reached a good agreement with the Agency that could dispel some of the alleged concerns about Iran's peaceful nuclear program and lead to continued mutual cooperation with the Agency,” Amir Abdollahian told the last day of the conference of the heads of Iranian diplomatic missions in neighboring countries.

However, the foreign minister criticized the Agency for seeking resort to the technical issue to "affect the Vienna negotiations" on some occasions.

According to sources, the agreement that Iran and the IAEA have reached is to replace the cameras in the Tesa centrifuge assembly site near Karaj.

The IAEA cameras had been destroyed due to sabotage act on the facility mainly Israel is held responsible for.

The sources said after security and judicial investigations into the attack were concluded and the IAEA agreed to Iran’s demand to condemn the attack, the Islamic Republic agreed on replacing the cameras.

As per a law passed by the Iranian parliament, the IAEA will not have access to the recordings from the cameras which will be installed “after technical reviews by Iranian experts.”

The source also said that Iran will not give the recorded footage to the IAEA.

The IAEA has also confirmed the agreement between Iran and the UN body.

"The agreement with Iran on replacing surveillance cameras at the Karaj facility is an important development for the IAEA's verification and monitoring activities in Iran," the IAEA said in a statement, adding that the new cameras would be installed "in the coming days."

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman also told Press TV on Tuesday that ongoing discussions between Mohammad Eslami, head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), and IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi have led to progress and that gaps over several issues of mutual interest have narrowed.

“I don't want to go into details but I can anticipate that the two sides reach an understanding soon,” Khatibzadeh added.

The new agreement between Iran and the IAEA comes as Iran and the P4+1 group (Russia, China, France, Britain plus Germany) are negotiating in Vienna on how to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, officially known as the JCPOA.

