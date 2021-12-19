First meeting between top Iranian diplomat and Taliban

TEHRAN— Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian met with the Acting Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Motaqqi on the sidelines of the 17th extraordinary session of the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and Taliban acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi held a meeting in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad on Sunday.

The two sides discussed the current security and humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, as well as political, trade and economic relations between the two countries, said the interim Taliban government foreign ministry spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid.

Speaking in the OIC meeting on Sunday, Amir Khan Muttaqi said, "Everyone must accept that Afghanistan's political isolation is of no use to anyone and that it needs political and economic support. I assure the whole world, and especially the Islamic countries, that the territory of Afghanistan will not be used against anyone and that the cultivation and trafficking of narcotics will be strongly combated."

Submitting 4 proposals to the OIC meeting in support of the Afghan people, the Iranian Foreign Minister in the OIC meeting said the increase in the number of Afghan refugees and immigrants is the product of the US aggression and occupation.

"During the past 40 years, the Islamic Republic of Iran has been hosting millions of Afghan refugees and immigrants. These refugees and immigrants are the product of US aggression and occupation. The current chaos in Afghanistan is also imposing a daily wave of immigrants on Iran due to a sense of insecurity, terrorism and financial and economic crises among the people of Afghanistan. More than five thousand Afghans are now entering Iran on a daily basis," Amir-Abdollahian said.

"We believe that sustainable security and political and social stability in Afghanistan is possible only through real collective participation and an inclusive and effective government in which all ethnicities and religions play a role," he stressed.

The 17th extraordinary session of the foreign ministers of the member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) was held in Islamabad, Pakistan. Envoys from 57 Islamic nations as well as observer delegations participated in today's session.

Pakistani officials said a total of 70 delegations took part, including Taliban foreign minister Mullah Amir Khan Muttaqi and delegates from the US, China, Russia, the European Union and the United Nations.

Special Envoy: OIC meeting to help people of Afghanistan

The Iranian President's special envoy for Afghanistan Hassan Kazemi Qomi has said that the OIC extraordinary meeting's goal is to help the impoverished Afghan people to overcome their dire economic situation.

Kazemi Qomi made the comments on the sidelines of the extraordinary meeting of the OIC foreign ministers on Sunday hosted by Pakistan in Islamabad while talking to journalists.

He blamed occupation and the presence of foreign powers in Afghniqastan for the dire economic and security situation in Afghanistan and said that Pakistan's meeting was aimed at helping Afghanistan to get out of the current situation.

The envoy said that the foreign military intervention in Afghanistan resulted in the destruction of the country's infrastructures, stressing that the foreign powers that destroyed the country must be held to account.

The senior Iranian diplomat reiterated Iran's call for the formation of an inclusive government in Afghanistan with the participation of all Afghan ethnic and religious groups.

He also said that the regional countries must help the Afghan people establish security in their country and reconstruct it.

Kazemi Qomi also called on the international community to expand its humanitarian aid to the country, while insisting that the Afghan assets blocked in other countries must be unfrozen to help the Afghans.

The Iranian delegation at the extraordinary meeting of the OIC foreign ministers was headed by the Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian who addressed the meeting a few hours ago.

He concluded that the Americans have not left Afghanistan and its people alone yet, adding that the Americans are still using proxy wars and takfiri groups such as the ISIL terror group to further destabilize the country.

