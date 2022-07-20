Iran envoy for Afghanistan travels to Pakistan: report

TEHRAN - Iran’s special envoy for Afghanistan, Hassan Kazemi Qomi, is paying a visit to neighboring Pakistan for talks on Afghanistan, Pakistani media said.

Pakistani newspaper The Nation said early on Wednesday that Qomi will arrive in Islamabad on a day-long official visit for talks with Pakistani leaders on issues related to Afghanistan.

Diplomatic sources told The Nation that Iran’s special envoy for Afghanistan would meet Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Afghanistan Muhammad Sadiq and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at the Foreign Office. Issues related to border management between Pakistan, Iran and Afghanistan and regional connectivity would come under discussion. Hassan Kazemi Qomi to hold talks with Pakistan’s leaders on Afghan issue, The Nation said.

Emerging terrorism threats from Afghanistan would also come under discussion during his talks with Pakistani leaders.

Bahador Aminian, Iran’s ambassador to Afghanistan, recently met with the Taliban’s acting foreign minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi.

The Iranian ambassador considered the establishment of security and stability in Afghanistan in the interest of the region, stressing the need for Iran and Afghanistan to reach an agreement to settle border issues.

Hafeez Zia Ahmad, the spokesman for the Afghan foreign ministry, announced the meeting on Twitter.

Zia Ahmad confirmed that the talks focused on the issue of migrants and Afghan detainees in Iran, fight against drugs, border issues, in addition to trade cooperation between the two countries, according to Al Alam.

Muttaqi expressed his satisfaction with the strengthening of relations between Tehran and Kabul, stressing that Afghanistan is making efforts to turn into a regional transit center and will participate in transporting commercial goods between Iran and Tajikistan to achieve this goal.

Zia Ahmad confirmed that the Iranian and Afghan sides discussed border issues in the meeting and reached an agreement in this regard.

