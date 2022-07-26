Pakistan sees no restriction to deepen ties with Iran: ambassador

TEHRAN- Rahim Hayat Qureshi, the Pakistani Ambassador to Iran, on Monday called for a deepening of ties between Islamabad and Tehran at a meeting with the head of the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA).

He emphasized that expanding Pakistan-Iran collaboration in many domains has no restrictions or bounds.

According to Qureshi, Pakistan and Iran are prepared to expand their current levels of media and cultural collaboration.

“Since the coming to power of President Ebrahim Raisi’s government, the relations between Tehran and Islamabad have witnessed an upward trend,” he stated, praising the concern and goodwill of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei towards the Pakistani nation.

“We believe that these sanctions have put the Iranian nation under pressure, and it goes without saying that when one part of the Muslim Ummah faces difficulty and damage, other Muslim nations will also suffer,” said Qureshi, reiterating his government's steadfast opposition to the oppressive sanctions imposed against Iran.

"For the past three years, I have tried my best to further strengthen Pakistan-Iran relations," said Qureshi, who has been serving in Tehran as a diplomat for three years.

"Signing some documents and cooperation pacts, as well as the exchange of delegations between the two countries, are examples of such efforts."

The ambassador expressed hope that two joint border markets would be established between Iran and Pakistan soon, saying they would help increase trade and economic ties between the two countries.

In the interim, he stated that six joint border markets will be built between the two nations in accordance with a memorandum of understanding (MOU) that had been signed.

According to Qureshi, establishing joint border markets between Iran and Pakistan is a useful step in boosting the two nations' economic ties.

He added that Islamabad and Tehran have the ability to increase economic exchanges in a variety of formats, including barter trade.

“We will witness the exchange of various delegations between the two countries at various levels in the upcoming months,” the Pakistani ambassador said, referring to the exchange of various political, economic, and defense delegations between Iran and Pakistan. He said this demonstrates the importance given by the two countries' officials to the development of relations.

Qureshi, on the other hand, emphasized the significance and value of Iranian cinema and declared that his nation is prepared to show Iranian films to the Pakistani people in Urdu.

“We are also ready to expand our relations with Iran in different cultural fields, including cinema era,” he underlined.

Qureshi also referred to Pakistan's tourist attractions.

He also called Iran's historical and tourist attractions were distinctive. He added that Pakistan and Iran had excellent potential for developing tourism cooperation.

IRNA Managing Director Ali Naderi called for strengthening cultural and media ties, which was conducted in a comfortable and friendly setting. He made this request while alluding to the strong and cordial connections between the two cities.

Naderi elaborated on President Raisi's tenet-based policies regarding development of ties with the neighboring nations, particularly Pakistan, and noted that since the start of President Raisi's administration, relations between Iran and Pakistan have grown in a variety of areas.

The IRNA chief said the Islamic Republic attaches special priority to the expansion of relations with its neighbors while pointing to the ongoing negotiawtions for holding joint economic commission in the near future.

