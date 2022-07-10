President: Tehran sees no obstacle in improving ties with Islamabad

TEHRAN— Responding to a phone call from Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday evening, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi congratulated the government and nation of Pakistan on the arrival of Eid al-Adha, saying, “The Islamic Republic of Iran attaches great importance to its relations with Pakistan.

Stating that the current level of Tehran-Islamabad relations is not in line with the diverse capacities of the two countries, the president added “We are ready to expand relations and increase exchanges and cooperation between the two countries, especially in the fields of energy and agriculture.”

Raisi pointed out that Tehran sees no obstacles and restrictions to expand relations with Pakistan, stating that regular holding of the Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation will pave the way to improve the level of relations between the two countries.

Expressing satisfaction over receiving Pakistani pilgrims in the holy shrine of Imam Reza in Mashhad, the president stated, “Iran is the best friend of the neighboring countries in different situations.”

For his part, Sharif congratulated the government and the nation of Iran on the arrival of Eid al-Adha.

The Pakistani premier also sent his regards to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and expressed gratitude to Iran for extinguishing fire in parts of Pakistan's forests.

Sharif also appreciated Tehran’s warm hosting of the Pakistani pilgrims to Iran.

The Pakistani prime minister stated that the relations between Pakistan and Iran have continued for centuries beyond the neighborly relations, saying that Tehran and Islamabad are now enjoying brotherly ties.

Both countries belong to the same creed and religion and are part of the same family, Sharif said, adding, “I am grateful for Iran's attention and efforts to expand relations with neighboring countries, including Pakistan.”

Emphasizing the need to hold the meeting of the joint commission for economic cooperation between the two countries as soon as possible, the Pakistani premier added that Islamabad is interested in expanding the exchange of goods and barter trade, as well as cooperation in the field of energy with Iran.

Concluding his part of the conversation, Sharif underscored that Islamabad seeks the return of peace and stability to Afghanistan and the improvement of the living conditions of the people of this country, as well as providing the ground for the return of Afghan refugees to their own country.

