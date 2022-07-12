Iran’s SCO membership to be approved this year: acting Uzbek FM

TEHRAN— Iran will be finally admitted to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) this year with a memorandum outlining the country's obligations to be signed at a meeting in Samarkand on September 15-16, according to Uzbekistan's acting foreign minister, Vladimir Norov.

According to RIA Novosti, Norov stated on July 11 at a panel meeting in Moscow that "this year, under Uzbekistan's chairmanship, Iran will become a full-fledged member of the SCO as an observer state."

"In addition, in Samarkand, a memorandum on Iran's obligations as an SCO member will be signed," Norov continued.

The SCO was formed in 2001 by the presidents of Russia, China, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan at a summit in Shanghai. The Shanghai Five mechanism came before it.

China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, India, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan are the current full members of the SCO.

Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran, and Mongolia are also observer countries.

Iran moved one step closer to becoming a full member of the SCO with the approval of its candidacy on September 17, last year, 15 years after it originally applied. The SCO initiated the proceedings for Iran's entrance to the organization on September 17, 2021, which are expected to take "a reasonable amount of time."

Armenia, Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Turkey are among the SCO's dialogue partners. ASEAN, the CIS, Turkmenistan, and the United Nations will all be in attendance.

SCO’s efforts have grown beyond regional security, including border conflicts, terrorism, and militant Islam, to include economy and trade, transportation, and law enforcement. Security and economic cooperation continue to be top goals. China and Russia are the two most powerful members. Russia considers Central Asia to be its area of influence, but China's economic might is expanding. On a more informal level, the SCO serves as a diplomatic forum for addressing and containing possible conflict.

