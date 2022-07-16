Chinese ambassador: Beijing continues cooperation with Tehran in line with international law

TEHRAN — In an exclusive interview with the Mehr news agency published on Saturday, Chinese ambassador to Tehran Chang Hua outlined his visions on Iran-China ties, the JCPOA revival negotiations, and the Tehran-Beijing comprehensive cooperation plan.

During the interview, Chang said that this year China, as the host of the 2022 BRICS summit and as a country that has been able to overcome the negative effects of the spread of coronavirus on its economy, has successfully organized several international forums.

“Accordingly, on June 23 and 24 of this year, China successfully held the 14th BRICS Summit. During this meeting, China managed this round of high-level international discussions with the idea of BRICS +,” he noted.

“During the BRICS summit, apart from the leaders of the five member-states, the leaders of Iran and some other countries with emerging and developing markets were also present, and this presence had a symbolic importance as well as a significant international influence. In the course of these talks, the leaders of different countries deeply exchanged views on accelerating the improvement of the world's economic situation, deepening pragmatic cooperation, operationalizing initiatives related to global development, realizing a new era in cooperative relations in the field of global development, and such matters. They spoke powerfully about the era of joint realization of development-oriented prosperity,” he elaborated.

Chang also called Iran “an important country in West Asia and one of the important developing countries.”

He added in recent years comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Iran has been developed, mutual trust between the parties has been consolidated in a continuous process, and bilateral cooperation in various fields has been growing steadily.



The diplomat also said BRICS remains open and inclusive. “The field of cooperation between the BRICS member countries is open and inclusive, and we will be waiting for the entry of more partners into the big BRICS family. We are confident that under the joint efforts of different countries, the path of BRICS cooperation will become wider day by day, and in this atmosphere, countries will create a beautiful future in the field of global development by gathering the growing force of dignified cooperation.”

‘Iran, China have always supported each other resolutely’

Responding to a question on the Iran-China 20-year comprehensive cooperation plan, the ambassador noted that in 2016, Xi Jinping, China’s President, visited Iran and during that time the two countries announced the promotion of their relations to the level of comprehensive strategic partnership.

“The two countries have always resolutely supported each other's national interests and the dignity of each other's nations, and in addition, they support each other's undertaking in the path they have chosen. At the same time, the two sides provide mutual support to each other decisively and consistently in the field of issues related to each other's fundamental interests and major concerns,” Chang noted, adding that China and Iran are also seeking to strongly and mutually deepen strategic trust and resolutely protect justice in the international system.

Additionally, the envoy said that in March 2021 during the visit of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to Iran, the two sides signed a comprehensive cooperation program.

“Both China and Iran are countries with long-standing civilizations and important influences, and without a doubt, deepening the relations between the two countries is a measure that is in line with the traditional friendship of the two sides and is one of the essentials of the relations of comprehensive strategic partnership and provides for the national interests of the two countries. In addition, it is a move in line with protecting peace and stability in the region and the world,” the ambassador highlighted.



U.S. seriously endangers regional security

In another part of the interview, the Chinese diplomat underscored that over the years, the United States military has repeatedly sent its aircraft carriers, nuclear submarines and other advanced military equipment to the Persian Gulf and the South China Sea under the pretext of freedom of navigation and passage of airspace.



“With its incendiary approaches, the U.S. has seriously endangered the security of the countries in the region and has also escalated the tense situation in the region. By paying attention and giving importance to the safety of others and protecting everyone's safety, one can truly secure one's own safety, and that is an important issue,” Chang highlighted.

He added that China has always been playing a constructive role in promoting world peace and is one of the actors in global economic development and maintaining international order.

And in this context, the ambassador said, China will firmly and without any hesitation continue its role in promoting peace.

“China's development actually means creating opportunities for the whole world and does not pose any threat to anyone. China is ready to cooperate with all the peace-loving countries committed to development, hand in hand with other nations and together with them, to realize Mr. Xi Jinping's global peace initiative and to take effective steps in the field of opening new horizons on the road to completion,” Ambassador Chang stated.

‘Diplomacy is the only path to resolve Iran nuclear issue’

In the last part of his interview, the envoy noted that diplomatic negotiations are the only correct solution to Iran's nuclear issue in line with the common and collective interests of the international community.

“China has always supported the political processes of resolving the Iran nuclear issue, and while it will continue to play a constructive role in the negotiations, it will make every effort to return the negotiations to its correct track as soon as possible, while protecting the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty,” he underscored.

At the same time, he added, Beijing will firmly defend its rights and legitimate interests.

“China has always firmly opposed the unilateral, illegal, and irrational sanctions of the United States and its encroaching approach and interference in other people's affairs,” the envoy noted.

He then asked the American side to abandon the incorrect path of resorting to sanctions and play a positive role in reviving the negotiations and protecting the JCPOA.

“In this regard, it is necessary to point out that the international community, including China, will continue its usual cooperation with Iran within the framework of international law. This approach is a logical, legal, and behavioral approach that does not harm third parties and should be supported and respected,” the diplomat concluded.