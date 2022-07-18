Ex-senior diplomat: Iran can build nuclear arms, but doesn’t want to

TEHRAN — Mohammad Javad Larijani, a former senior Iranian diplomat and expert on international affairs, says Iran has the capability to build nuclear arms but it does not want to do so as it contrasts with its religious principles.

The former deputy foreign minister also said Iran's nuclear power is not something that can be destroyed by bombing as military analysts say the capabilities of Iran are not limited.

In response to a question about his assessment of Biden's visit to the occupied Palestinian territories, Larijani said, “During Biden's visit to Tel Aviv, they (Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid) also swore to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, and naturally, according to the fatwa of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and sharia, we are not allowed to pursue production of weapons of mass destruction, including nuclear weapons, but if we want to, we can do this. No one can stop us. If we want, we can build a nuclear bomb.”

Appearing in a “news talk” show on national TV on Sunday night, the Harvard educated expert said, “American policies are like those of Biden's age and they are powerless against us.”

He also said that Europe and the United States will provide the Saudis with as many weapons as Riyadh wants, but even these weapons have made the kingdom look more vulnerable and weaker in Yemen.

The expert also said the era of weapons has completely changed and now the issue of resistance is important.

“Resistance is not just a military branch. Resistance is an idea where military resistance is raised, not terrorism and aggression,” he noted.

Larijani is on the belief that Iran is an influential spiritual and political power and in the minds of the enemies it has appeared as a strong element in the region because they see three countries, namely China, Russia and Iran, as dangerous to their national interests.

The former secretary of Iran’s human rights council added that resistance is against corruption and does not seek domination, but is in confrontation with global arrogance. However, he said, the West in contrast often follows plans and ideas that are far-fetched, so they are completely far from the correct understanding of reality and conditions.



