Iran FM holds talks with Pakistani counterpart

TEHRAN – The top diplomats of Iran and Pakistan spoke over the phone on Friday to discuss a range of issues, including the recent insulting cartoons published by the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo.

In their conversation, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and his Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto Zardari held talks over the latest developments in bilateral ties and some regional and international issues, the Iranian foreign ministry said.

Amirabdollahian said he was pleased with the growing trend of bilateral ties, especially the holding of the joint economic commission of the two countries in Pakistan. He also underlined the importance of implementing the agreements concluded at the commission.

The Iranian foreign minister added that Iran is ready for opening the Pishin-Mand border market.

Meanwhile, Amirabdollahian pointed to the acts of the Zionist regime to promote Islamophobia and strongly condemned the fake regime's latest move to desecrate al-Asa Mosque.

He further highlighted the French government's responsibility in this regard, saying the Zionist lobby in France is behind French magazine Charlie Hebdo's publication of cartoons that insulted Islamic sanctities and the Marjiyya. Amirabdollahian said the French government is equally responsible in this respect.

The top Iranian diplomat further underlined that Muslim countries must not let some Western governments put the defiling of sanctities and hate-mongering on their agenda under the guise of freedom.

At the end, Amirabdollahian expressed concern about the worrisome situation in Afghanistan. He voiced regret over the move to deprive girls of education in Afghanistan and stressed the necessity of forming an inclusive government in the country.

The Pakistani foreign minister for his part underlined the need for military and security cooperation between Iran and Pakistan to fight terrorist activities.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also thanked Iran for giving humanitarian aid to flood-hit people in Pakistan and said it is necessary that Tehran and Islamabad implement the agreements reached during the recent meeting of the joint commission as soon as possible in order to expand their good and constructive ties.

The Pakistani foreign minister also voiced concern over the continuation of the Zionist regime's aggressive policies and condemned its moves to desecrate al-Aqsa Mosque. He added that the silence of world countries toward injustice in Palestine must end.

He referred to the bad record of French magazine Charlie Hebdo and its insult to the Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), religious values and the Marjiyya. The Pakistani foreign minister said Islamabad is prepared to work with other Muslim countries and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to fight Islamophobia and the desecration of Islamic sanctities.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also underlined the necessity of continuing the education of women in Afghanistan. He also stressed the need to form an inclusive government in Afghanistan and fight terrorism in the country.

The Pakistani foreign minister said on Twitter that he discussed the situation in Palestine with his Iranian counterpart. “Pleased to discuss with Iran FM @Amirabdolahian today the Palestine situation after recent visit of Nat Sec Minister of Israel to Al-Aqsa Mosque. Pakistan condemns provocative visit; reiterates support for viable, independent & contiguous Palestinian State with pre-1967 borders & Al-Quds as capital according to resolution [by the] UN & OIC Resolution,” he said.

