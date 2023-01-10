Amir Abdollahian urges recruitment of women diplomats in managerial posts

TEHRAN- Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian has emphasized Iran’s support for women diplomats holding administrative positions, ISNA reported.

The comments were delivered by Amir Abdollahian late on Monday during a ceremony at the Foreign Ministry commemorating the birth anniversary of Lady Fatima (SA). Women working at the ministry were present at the ceremony.

The Birth anniversary of Lady Fatima is marked as “Woman Day” in Iran.

The top diplomat hailed the Iranian women's movement following Lady Fatima's (SA) teachings, calling it a progressive movement equal to that of “Islamic Iran's female citizens.

He emphasized the importance of Iranian women diplomats in international forums and the need to make it easier for women diplomats to participate more effectively in managerial roles inside Iran and outside.