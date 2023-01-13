Iranian foreign minister meets with Hamid Nouri’s children

TEHRAN - Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian visited with the children of Hamid Nouri, an Iranian citizen imprisoned in Sweden.

During the meeting, Nouri's family just talked about their father’s concerns.

In reference to his most recent phone conversation with the Swedish foreign minister, Amir Abdollahian emphasized the efforts done by the Foreign Ministry to seek Nouri's release.

He also denounced maltreatment toward Nouri while in captivity.

The foreign minister vowed that the Iranian diplomatic apparatus will not spare any opportunity to provide political and consular assistance to the detained Iranian national.