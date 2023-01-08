Iran FM holds phone conversations with Algerian, Venezuelan counterparts

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian spoke over the phone with his Algerian and Venezuelan counterparts.

Amir Abdollahian and Algerian Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra discussed issues of bilateral significance as well as the developments in the region and the Muslim world, including the desecration of al-Aqsa Mosque by the Zionist regime and the insulting move by a French magazine against Islamic values.

During the talks, Amir Abdollahian said ties between the two countries are good and developing, expressing Iran’s readiness for convening a session of the bilateral Joint Economic Commission in the near future.

He pointed to the desecration of al-Aqsa Mosque by the Zionist regime and the insulting move by a French publication against Islamic values and the religious authority, calling for the creation of an effective international legal mechanism aimed at stopping scornful acts against religious values and holy sites.

The Iranian foreign minister further conveyed President Ebrahim Raisi’s greetings for his Algerian counterpart, inviting the country’s chief executive to visit Iran.

For his part, Lamamra condemned the Zionists’ desecration of al-Aqsa Mosque and the French publication’s insult, stressing the necessity for an enhancement of cooperation among Muslim countries at international bodies, including the United Nations and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, to confront such acts.

The chief diplomat also voiced readiness for the holding of political consultations between the two states in the near future.

He also relayed the Algerian president’s greetings for Iran’s high-ranking authorities and invited Amir Abdollahian for a visit to Algeria.



=========Iran FM extends congratulations to new Venezuelan counterpart

Amir Abdollahian held a phone conversation with his new Venezuelan counterpart, Yvan Gil Pinto, late on Saturday, offering him congratulations on his appointment to the post. The two sides exchanged views on topics of bilateral importance.

During the talks, Amir Abdollahian expressed hope that ties between the two countries will see a boost in all fields on the back of the two countries’ efforts and cooperation

For his part, the top Venezuelan diplomat thanked Amir Abdollahian for the felicitations, describing Iran and Venezuela as two significant partners on the international stage.

He expressed satisfaction with the successful holding of a session of the two countries’ Joint Economic Commission.

