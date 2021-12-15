Motamedi wins gold in World Weightlifting C'ships

TEHRAN – Rasoul Motamedi from Iran claimed a gold medal at the 2021 World Weightlifting Championships on Wednesday.

In the men’s 102kg weight class, Motamedi lifted 177kg in the snatch and 220kh in the clean and jerk and finished in the first place for a total of 397kg.

South Korean Jin Yun-seong claimed the silver with 396kg.

The bronze medal went to Iran’s Amir Hoghoughi who lifted a total of 388kg.

Iran’s Mirmostafa Javadi had previously won a silver medal in the 81kg weight class.