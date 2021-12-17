Iranian weightlifter Yousefi breaks junior world record

TEHRAN – Alireza Yousefi from Iran registered a new record in the 2021 World Weightlifting Championships.

The 18-year-old weightlifter made 238kg in the clean and jerk in the +109kg and bettered the world junior record by one kilogram set by his compatriot Ali Davoudi in the 2019 Asian Weightlifting Championships in Ningbo, China.

Georgian Lasha Talakhadze made 225-267-492 to win the gold medal in the weight category.



Armenian Varazdat Lalayan won the silver with 457kg and the bronze medal went to his countryman Gor Minasyan who lifted 448kg in total.



Iranian weightlifters Ayat Sharifi and Alireza Yousefi came sixth and seventh respectively in the weight category with 424 and 421kg.



The 2021 World Weightlifting Championships were held from Dec. 7 to 17 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.