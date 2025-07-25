Uruguay condemns worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the West Bank

Uruguay has issued a strong statement expressing deep concern over the escalating humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip and growing human rights violations in both Gaza and the West Bank.

In a press release, the Uruguayan Ministry of Foreign Relations highlighted the alarming deterioration of conditions in Gaza and the West Bank. It noted that famine is spreading across Gaza. The situation, it warned, is being compounded by actions of Israel, including a recent motion approved by the Israeli Parliament calling for the annexation of the West Bank — a move Uruguay firmly opposes.

"The Government of the Eastern Republic of Uruguay reiterates its urgent call to Israel to allow access to humanitarian assistance through the United Nations, and in accordance with the principles of international humanitarian law," the statement read. It emphasized the urgent need for humanitarian aid to address the growing famine in Gaza.

Uruguay also reaffirmed its rejection of any measures aimed at altering the territorial or demographic reality of the occupied Palestinian territories. The government stressed its continued support for a two-state solution based on the 1967 borders.