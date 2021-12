TEHRAN -Iranian weightlifter Alireza Soleymani will undergo a knee surgery next week.

The weightlifter will undergo surgery to repair a meniscus injury.

Soleymani represented Iran in the 2021 World Weightlifting Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

He finished in seventh place with a total of 374kg in the 109kg weight category.

Soleymani will be sidelined for several months due to the surgery.