TEDPIX climbs 12,000 points on Saturday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), gained 12,336 points to 1.305 million on Saturday (the first day of Iranian calendar week).

Over 5.315 billion securities worth 29.697 trillion rials (about $102.403 million) were traded at the TSE.

The first market’s index rose 2,137 points, and the second market’s index gained 1,554 points.

TEDPIX lost 56,000 points (4.3 percent) to 1.293 million in the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday).

During the past week, the indices of Mobarakeh Steel Company, Iran Khodro Company, Social Security Investment Company, National Copper Company, and Barekat Pharmaceutical Group were the most widely followed ones.

