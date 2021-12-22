Funeral ceremony held for Iranian ambassador

TEHRAN — On Tuesday afternoon, Iranian Foreign Ministry held a commemoration ceremony for the deceased Iranian ambassador to Yemen, Hassan Irlou. Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, as well as officials from the Islamic Revolution Guards Corp (IRGC), attended the ceremony. Irlou was diagnosed with COVID-19 a few days ago. However, he was transferred to Iran on Saturday after much delay by the Saudis who control the airport in Sanaa, the Yemeni capital.



