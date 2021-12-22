Centuries-old Quran manuscript restored 

TEHRAN – A historical manuscript of the Holy Quran underwent some rehabilitation work in the western province of Kordestan, the provincial tourism chief has said.

Being kept in the village of Mulanabad, the 300-year-old script needed urgent restoration to regain its original state in the hands of experienced experts, Yaqub Guylian announced on Wednesday

That copy of the Holy Quran is considered to be one of the finest in the country, made of paper and covered in leather.

The name Kordestan refers to the region’s principal inhabitants. After the Turkish invasion of Iran in the 11th century CE (Seljuk period), the name Kurdistan was applied to the region comprising the northwestern Zagros Mountains. It was during the reign of Abbas I the Great of Iran’s Safavid dynasty (1501–1736) that the Kurds rose to prominence, having been enlisted by Abbas I to help stem the attacks of the marauding Uzbeks from the east in the early 17th century.

