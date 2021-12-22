Book telling children about General Soleimani’s peace efforts published 

TEHRAN – A children’s book illustrating General Qassem Soleimani’s noble endeavors to secure peace in the region has been published.

“Hajji Qassem and Flying Paintings” has been written by Rahim Makhdumi, the writer of “The Entry-Forbidden Commanders”, which carries stories about 30 Iranian commanders.

“Hajji Qassem and Flying Paintings” has been published by Jamkaran with illustrations by Sahar Parirokh.

The story of the book is formed with characters from Yemeni, Lebanese, Palestinian and Iraqi children, introducing Soleimani as the commander of resistance against invading forces in the region.

The story enlightens children as to the endeavors Soleimani made to bring peace back to the region.

Children’s publishers have released many books about Soleimani since his martyrdom on January 3, 2020, in a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad.

One of the books is Mohammad-Ali Jaberi’s “Uncle Qassem”, which reflects Soleimani’s regard for children.

Published by Ketabak, the book contains 20 stories that provide a truly deep insight into the character of Gen. Soleimani, and enjoin children to think of the martyred commander’s personality as a role model.

The book has been translated into French, Spanish and several other languages.

Another example is “I Am Qassem Soleimani” published by Mobasher Publications. It is a biography authored by Mohammad-Hossein Khani.

“I’m Qassem Soleimani” has been published by Nur uz-Zahra. In this book, writer Arezau Aqbabaian has fictionalized the life story of the commander for children.

Ali Babajani and Taher Khosh have also novelized Soleimani’s life story for children in “Hajji Qassem Soleimani: From Childhood to Martyrdom” published by Armaghane Kowsar.

Before his martyrdom, Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force, the overseas arm of IRGC, had a regular program to visit his soldiers’ children.

In addition, he frequently paid visits to the children of his comrades who had been martyred during the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war.

His exemplary conduct toward children also became the subject of the short documentary “Green Zone” by young filmmaker Behnam Bahadori.

Photo: Cover of the book “Hajji Qassem and Flying Paintings” written by Rahim Makhdumi.

