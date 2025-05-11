Strengthening co-op on AI essential for future: Chinese envoy

TEHRAN – The Chinese ambassador to Iran, Cong Peiwu, has underlined the need to boost cooperation in advanced technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, calling it essential for the future.

Lauding Iran’s advancement in the information and communication technology sector, Peiwu highlighted the expansion of collaborations despite challenges and external forces, IRNA reported.

The official made the remarks on Monday in Tehran, during a meeting with Information and Communication Technology Minister, Sattar Hashemi.

For his part, Hashemi said the two countries have high capacities in the AI field, which can lay the ground for future collaborations. He also stressed the importance of fully utilizing joint capabilities to accomplish the set goals of the strategic partnership.

The implementation of previously reached agreements in the ICT sector, as well as the development of ties in the digital economy, communication infrastructure, processing infrastructure, space systems, and data transit, were among other discussed issues.

The ICT minister said he would follow up on the joint programs on his visit to China in the near future.

Iran and China officially signed the document for 25-year comprehensive cooperation in March 2021.

The document was signed between Iran’s then Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

Back in December 2022, Iran and China finalized 16 memoranda of understanding under the framework of the two countries’ strategic 25-year agreement.

Iran’s ranking improves in Government AI Readiness

According to the latest report by Oxford Insights index, which measures government readiness for implementing AI in public services, Iran ranks 91st among 188 countries, moving up three positions compared to 94th in 2023.

AI has a key role to play –not just in governing the technology, but in helping governments perform better.

The Government AI Readiness Index has become a trusted resource for policymakers, adopted as an official benchmark by national governments.

In this year’s edition, the AI readiness of 188 countries is examined at a time of growing complexity, where governments face evolving citizen needs and challenges like economic uncertainty, climate risks, and rising inequalities.

The 2024 index examines 40 indicators across three pillars: Government, Technology Sector, and Data & Infrastructure. It highlights progress, identifies gaps, and provides actionable insights for policymakers working to integrate AI into public service delivery.

At its core, the index asks, ‘how ready are governments to implement AI in the delivery of public services?’ By answering this question, it aims to offer a practical tool that supports evidence-based decision-making and helps policymakers unlock AI’s potential to serve citizens better worldwide.

According to the index, the country’s best ranking is in the Data and Infrastructure pillar, 66.29, which has improved compared to 55.88 last year. It includes infrastructure (70), data availability (43), and data representativeness (121) indicators.

The country’s score in the Technology pillar is 38.82, it was 38.77 in 2023. It includes human capital (54), innovation capacity (62), and maturity (82) indicators.

Iran’s lowest score is in the Government pillar, 26.54, which has decreased compared to 31.56 in 2023. It includes vision (84), governance and ethics (145), digital capacity (92), and adaptability (177).

According to this year’s report, Iran’s ranking in the region has improved by one position, rising from 17 in 2023 to 16 in 2024.

MT/MG