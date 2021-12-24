What’s in Tehran art galleries

* An exhibition of paintings by Taher Purheidari is currently underway at Homa Gallery.

The exhibit will run until January 4 at the gallery located at No. 8, Fourth Alley, Sanai St., Karim Khan Ave.

Painting

* Paintings by Kolsum Salehi are currently on view in an exhibition at Dastan Basement Gallery.

Entitled “Library of Babel”, the exhibit will be running until January 7 at the gallery located at 6 Bidar St., off Fereshteh St.

* A collection of paintings by Neda Shah-Hosseini is on display in an exhibition at Haft Samar Gallery.

The exhibition will be running until December 29 at the gallery that can be found at No. 8, Fifth Alley, Kuh-e Nur St., Motahari Ave.

* An exhibition of paintings by Morteza Purhosseini is currently underway at 2+ Gallery.

The exhibit will continue until January 7 at the gallery located at 8 Bidar St. off Fereshteh St.

* Mahziar Kabiri is currently hanging his latest collection named “Black Bazaar” in an exhibition at A Gallery 2.

In addition, Maral Qandili is showcasing her collection of paintings “The Breath Takers” in an exhibition at A Gallery 1.

The exhibits will run until January 3 at the galleries that can be found at 7 Arshad Alley, Azadi St. off Karim Khan St.



Drawing

* An exhibition of drawings by Marzieh Kalantari is currently underway at Vaali Gallery.

Entitled “Solitude”, the exhibit will continue until January 4 at the gallery located at 72 Khoddami St., Vanak Sq.



Sculpture

* Sculptures by Majid Farahmand are being shown in an exhibition now underway at E1 Gallery.

The exhibit named “Restraint” will run until January 7 at the gallery located at 1 Hamid Dead End, off Lesani Alley, Jebheh St., off Mahdieh St. in the Elahieh neighborhood.



Mask

* An exhibition of masks by Nasrollah Radesh is currently underway at Aliha Gallery.

The exhibit, which is being organized with contributions from Sheida Khayyam, will run until December 29 at the gallery located at No. 31, Ahmadi-Moqaddam Alley, near Quds Square, Shariati Ave.



Photo

* Farhad Jamali is hanging his latest photo series “Visor” in an exhibition at Gooya Gallery.

The exhibit will be running until December 29 at the gallery located at No. 89, Kharim Khan Ave.



Multimedia

* Artworks in various media by Fatemeh Marashi, Amir Movahedian, Sudabeh Momeni, Behnush Afzali and several other artists is currently underway at Ayrik Gallery.

The exhibition named “Untitled” will run until January 5 at the gallery located at Ayrik Center on East Ferdows Blvd.

* A group of artists, including Mohammad Mosavat, Mahsa Nuri, Zahara Qiasi and Behrang Samadzadegan, are displaying their artworks in various media in an exhibition at Mohsen Gallery.

The exhibit runs until January 9 at the gallery located at 42 East Mina Blvd., Naji St., off Zafar St.

