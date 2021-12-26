$33,000 allocated to restore monuments in South Khorasan province

TEHRAN – A budget of 10 billion rials (some $33,600) has been allocated to restore historical monuments across the eastern province of South Khorasan, the provincial tourism chief has announced.

The allocation is specific to monuments and historical sites which have been inscribed on the national heritage list, Hassan Ramezani said on Sunday.

Buildings of historical significance need to be inspected and restored annually, so funds are allocated according to the progress of their restoration projects, the official added.

South Khorasan province is home to more than 1,500 historical monuments, of which four are listed on the World Heritage List, he noted.

Back in May, the tourism ministry announced that a budget of 52 billion rials ($175,000) has been spent on restoring and reviving the province’s historical monuments and aging buildings during the past Iranian calendar year 1399 (ended on March 20).

Across the province, 948 historical properties are also listed as national heritage sites.

South Khorasan is home to many historical and natural attractions such as Birjand Castle, Dragon Cave, Furg Citadel, and Polond Desert. It is also known for its famous rugs as well as its saffron and barberry which are produced in almost all parts of the province.

ABU/AFM