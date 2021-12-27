Academic achievements on display in Tehran

Majlis Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf (3rd R) pays a visit to an exhibition of achievements and capabilities by the Academic Center for Education, Culture, and Research (Jahad-e Daneshgahi) which opened at Tehran’s Goftogoo Park on Sunday.

Exhibitors have set up pavilions to showcase advances in the fields of science and engineering, medicine, agriculture, natural resources, as well as society and arts.

The event will be running through Thursday, December 30.