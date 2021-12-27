Zahra Nemati among top female performers in 2021

TEHRAN – Iranian Para archer Zahra Nemati was chosen by International Paralympic Committee among the top female performers in 2021.

In a year impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and resultant restrictions and regulations, female Para athletes came up with some brilliant performances that left the world amazed.

They won medals, set records, broke new grounds, and opened new gates for others to follow, excelling in their respective fields.

Nemati won gold in women's Individual Recurve open in Tokyo, the third successive gold medal in Paralympic Games.

The reigning World Champion was dominant throughout the competition and kept her opponents at bay. The 36-year-old, who was injured in a car accident in 2003 which left her with spinal injuries and paralysis of both legs, was a taekwondo player and shifted to Para archery in 2009.

Here's a look at top female performers in 2021:

Diede de Groot (Wheelchair Tennis - Netherlands), Zahra Nemati (Para Archery - Iran), Susana Rodriguez (Para Triathlon - Spain), Omara Durand (Para Athletics, Cuba), Leani Ratri Oktila (Para Badminton, Indonesia), Bebe Vio (Wheelchair Fencing, Italy), Amalia Perez (Para Powerlifting, Mexico) and Sarah Storey (Para Cycling, Great Britain)