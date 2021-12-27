National budget rises share of deprived areas by 63%

TEHRAN – The share of deprived areas and cities with development indicators below the national average has increased by over 63 percent as proposed in the budget bill for the next calendar year (starting on March 21, 2022).

The national budget bill has foreseen 320 trillion rials (around $1.1 billion) for underprivileged areas, a nearly 63 percent increase compared to the current year's budget of 193 trillion rials (nearly $714 million).

Also, two-thirds of the three percent of oil revenues are allocated to cities, districts, and rural areas of the less privileged regions of 31 provinces, IRNA reported on Sunday.

President Ebrahim Raisi submitted the administration’s draft of the national budget bill for the next Iranian calendar year 1401, to the Majlis on December 12. The proposed budget amounted to about 36.31 quadrillion rials (about $123 billion).

Supplying basic goods, treatment, and medical equipment; securing livelihood; supporting production and employment; promoting and supporting non-oil exports and knowledge-based companies are the focal points of the bill.

FB/MG



