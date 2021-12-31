Gen. Soleimani’s heart beat for Iran’s dignity: Eslami

TEHRAN – Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani’s heart beat for the dignity of the Iranian nation, Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) chief Mohammad Eslami says, ISNA reported on Friday.

Lt. Gen. Soleimani was assassinated in a U.S. drone strike on January 3, 2020 near Baghdad’s international airport. He was internationally recognized as a legendary commander in the fight against terrorist groups, including Daesh (ISIL).

Gen. Soleimani’s thoughts, career and approach has got the title of the “Soleimani School”.

Talking to a special televised program on Friday, AEOI director Eslami said the Soleimani school was a symbol of “dignity and grandeur” of the Iranian nation.

The remarks by Eslami comes as Iran is marking the second anniversary of Gen. Soleimani’s assassination.

Gen. Soleimani had a “deep heartfelt belief” for developing the country in all areas, he added.

Sometimes many societal groups “just have just an imagination of a military figure from General Soleimani while he was an ‘all-inclusive’ figure whose heart beat for the dignity of the Iranian nation with a strong belief,” Eslami remarked.

The things that were prioritized by General Soleimani are necessary for each society to prosper and he was never oblivious of anything.



