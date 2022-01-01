“19”, “Femininity”, “A Hero” to compete in Kolkata Intl. Film Festival

TEHRAN – Iranian movies “19”, “Femininity” and “A Hero” will be screened in the 27th edition of the Kolkata International Film Festival in India.

“19” directed by Manijeh Hekmat and “Femininity” by Mohsen Ostad-Ali will be screened in the International section of the festival, which will take place in Kolkata from January 7 to 14.

“19” is about Mitra, a 57-year-old painter and a single woman, who goes into a coma after being infected with COVID-19. With her last breath, she begins traveling to different parts of her memories through her unconscious mind. Mitra’s spirit comes back home to pack an imaginary suitcase full of her bittersweet memories and take it away. Moments before her last trip, just like Lot’s wife, she looks back at the lives of hers, her friends and her generation… at what they have done, what they have built and what they have ruined.

“The film narrates all the doubts of my generation, the fear and the trembling we have experienced all through our lives,” Hekmat has said earlier.

“It’s my own narrative, a narrative of mine as an author, as a filmmaker, on the verge of fading. In these hard times for our world, I decided to look back to see what we have made and what we have ruined. I feel that I’m the same pillar of salt trying to open her mouth once again,” she added.

“Femininity” (“Zananegi”) follows the story of five women – Sanaz, Saedeh, Tala, Ladan and Beheshteh – each with a unique story, but one thing in common. They all live in a women’s shelter in the south-end of Tehran, either by choice or by force. But now they all aim to change their lives for better, even if it is just for a tiny bit.

“A Hero” directed by two-time Oscar winner Asghar Farhadi will compete in the Cinema International category.

The film was shortlisted earlier for the Best Picture – Non-English Language category at the 94th Oscars and the 79th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

The film, which is a co-production between Iran and France, follows Rahim, who is in prison because he was unable to pay a debt. During a two-day leave of absence from prison, he attempts to have his creditor withdraw his complaint over part of the sum owed. But things don’t go as planned.

Photo: “19” by Manijeh Hekmat.

