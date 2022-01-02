Diplomat criticizes inattention to Yemeni, Palestinian children

TEHRAN — Assistant to Iran’s foreign minister and director general of the West Asia department at the Foreign Ministry has criticized other countries' indifference toward the agonies of Yemeni and Palestinian children.

“In various meetings I have had these days, representatives of different countries are very heartbroken for Afghan children, which is very good and worthy, but not only do they not talk about Yemeni and Palestinian children, etc, they escape from discussing it. A child is a child, and humanity cares for all children,” Seyyed Rasoul Mousavi wrote in a tweet on Sunday.